Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya Angelou’s Response To This Girl Rude?

Friday morning, a video of the late, great, and ever-so-eloquent Dr. Maya Angelou surfaced where she corrects a young woman who her calls her “Maya.” And for some reason, the internet has become divided over it.

Please know that Maya Angelou is trending nationally because there are some young folks who are offended that she directed a young woman to call her Ms. Angelou instead of Maya in a 20-year-old clip. We are doomed. pic.twitter.com/XD1odHh0cV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 15, 2019

In the clip, the young woman tells the moderator she has a question for “Maya” regarding interracial relationships. Maya says calmly, “Thank you. And first, I’m Ms. Angelou. I’m not Maya.” The girl repeats Angelou, to which Angelou replies “Yes ma’am.”

“I’m 62 years old.” She continues.” I’ve lived so long and tried so hard that a young woman like you, or any other, has no license to come up to me and call me by my first name. That’s first. Also, because at the same time, I’m your mother, I’m your auntie, I’m your teacher, I’m your professor. See?”

Now, I can’t believe we have to unpack this, but here we are. The young girl in this clip was by no means trying to be disrespectful, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t. In today’s society, we need to own up to hurting, angering, or disrespecting someone else even if it was not the intention.

Angelou is accomplished and deserves to be called whatever she pleases. For anyone taken aback by this legendary black woman, elderly black woman, educated black woman asserting her presence and brilliance to the youth and be it anyone else who is watching, you have a clear misunderstanding of where and how respect is derived.

Angelou did not disrespect the young girl, humiliate her, or anything seemingly close to that. This moment, like any other moment with Ms. Angelou, is a teaching moment. TBH, the young girl does not appear to be as rattled as the internet, with some users calling Angelou rude.

Son Maya Angelou didn’t say anything about respecting your elders, she said “you don’t have the LICENSE to call me that” and that was fucking rude — The Many Faced Gawd (@KarlynMuva) March 15, 2019

Maya Angelou was rude af. There I said it. https://t.co/AIIltIjCiq — Camille (@ceedoesitbest) March 15, 2019

Rude. Tired of old people feeling superior for no reason, she knew it was wrong so she apologized at the end of the show. — moni (@naturefairyknj) March 15, 2019

While others were shocked that some youngsters believed they could call Angelou, let alone any older individual, by their first name.

if you think Maya Angelou is in the wrong you can unfollow me now, go to your nearest purveyor of LEGOs, purchase several, return to your domicile, distribute the LEGOs across the floor, remove your shoes and socks, and walk across said LEGOs — wikipedia brown is voting for toni 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@eveewing) March 15, 2019

And many wanted to let Angelou’s name rest in power.

Maya Angelou is dead she is the literal definition of unbothered can y’all stop trying to drag a new dead person every week when you’re bored — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 15, 2019

I will physically fight anyone trying to drag Maya Angelou. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) March 15, 2019

P.S. She even apologized to the young girl in second clip making its rounds on the net.

Later in the video, Maya Angelou apologized to the young girl for being short with her so everyone calling people “sensitive” for noticing the disrespect in her initial response can relax lol pic.twitter.com/fScII5YQvS — kae (@sportyidk) March 15, 2019

Regardless, this bit of backlash highlights a bigger issue and that’s the blatant disregard and disrespect towards one another – especially towards black women! When we assert ourselves we are rude, angry, and every other abrasive word even if the message we convey is with a calm tone. Angelou worked hard for her titles and even without them, she’s our elder so put some respek on her name and let the legend rest.

