Terry Crews Wants A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Terry Crews is ready for a White Chicks sequel.

“I would love one!” Crews told Us Weekly. “I’m staying in shape for White Chicks 2! I will never get out of shape — you know that, right? I will be 75 and say, ‘Here we go, I’m ready to go!’ I will never, ever get out of shape because that movie’s going to happen one day.”

White Chicks was released in 2004 and Crews played the buff pro basketball star Latrell Spencer, who was in love with Marlon Wayans’ alter ego, Tiffany in the original film.

Marlon was asked about a sequel last year but, but didn’t seem certain it would happen anytime soon.

“I don’t know, but there’s been some rumblings happening, and a lot of people want us to do it, so me and my brothers have been talking. Marlon told MTV’s TRL: “So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”

In the meantime, while we wait, we think it’s only right that we take a moment to appreciate this hilarious Terry Crews scene from White Chicks. Remember, the song a Thousand Miles? Check ou

SOURCE: Us Weekly

Terry Crews Wants A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

