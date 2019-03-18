Friday night, a vibe was set inside of Revention Music Center. At our sold out Spring Fest 2019, everyone caught a bit of a ghost if you will. Ghosts of boos past, ghosts of boos present and given how Houston turned out, plenty of future boos were in attendance too!

DVSN established the mood off right as the headliner with his opening performance of “Too Deep” making the ladies scream and fellas clutch on to them tight. It’s one thing watching your lady get entranced by a singer like Daniel Daley and the production of Nineteen85, it’s another to watch your friends, her homegirls and complete strangers all get caught up singing songs like “Nuh Time” and “Mood.”

The night had already been firmly established by Ally Brooke who delivered a quick two-hitter before closing with “Low Key,” her brand new single with Tyga but the most show stealing performance of the night? Summer Walker. The Georgia product hit the stage in as much comfort as possible, sometimes playing with a guitar and sometimes opting for a full on acoustic set that made the stage feel more like an intimate coffee house.

When the opening notes of “Girls Need Love” hit, Revention turned into full on karaoke. You know the lyrics. You know the exact part everybody sung out the hardest and loudest. It all worked out and turned into another unforgettable night at Revention.

See some of our favorite shots from the night including DVSN, Ally, Summer and the crowd!

On The Scene: Box Spring Fest 2019 w/ DVSN, Summer Walker & Ally Brooke was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: