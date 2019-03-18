CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

On The Scene: Box Spring Fest 2019 w/ DVSN, Summer Walker & Ally Brooke

1 reads
Leave a comment
DVSN - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Friday night, a vibe was set inside of Revention Music Center. At our sold out Spring Fest 2019, everyone caught a bit of a ghost if you will. Ghosts of boos past, ghosts of boos present and given how Houston turned out, plenty of future boos were in attendance too!

DVSN established the mood off right as the headliner with his opening performance of “Too Deep” making the ladies scream and fellas clutch on to them tight. It’s one thing watching your lady get entranced by a singer like Daniel Daley and the production of Nineteen85, it’s another to watch your friends, her homegirls and complete strangers all get caught up singing songs like “Nuh Time” and “Mood.”

The night had already been firmly established by Ally Brooke who delivered a quick two-hitter before closing with “Low Key,” her brand new single with Tyga but the most show stealing performance of the night? Summer Walker. The Georgia product hit the stage in as much comfort as possible, sometimes playing with a guitar and sometimes opting for a full on acoustic set that made the stage feel more like an intimate coffee house.

When the opening notes of “Girls Need Love” hit, Revention turned into full on karaoke. You know the lyrics. You know the exact part everybody sung out the hardest and loudest. It all worked out and turned into another unforgettable night at Revention.

See some of our favorite shots from the night including DVSN, Ally, Summer and the crowd!

DVSN - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

DVSN - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

DVSN - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

 

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Ally Brooke - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Ally Brooke - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Ally Brooke - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Ally Brooke - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

On The Scene: Box Spring Fest 2019 w/ DVSN, Summer Walker & Ally Brooke was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 14 hours ago
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
 14 hours ago
03.19.19
Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak…
 16 hours ago
03.19.19
J. Cole Talks Going Platinum With No Features,…
 16 hours ago
03.19.19
Megan Thee Stallion On Critics: “I Know I’m…
 17 hours ago
03.19.19
Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building…
 21 hours ago
03.19.19
Children’s Museum Celebrating African History And Culture Coming…
 2 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackExcellence: Berklee College Of Music To Award Missy…
 2 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 4-Year-Old With 140 IQ Becomes Second Youngest…
 3 days ago
03.16.19
University Of South Florida Elects First Black Woman…
 3 days ago
03.16.19
Father-Son Duo Launch Company To Increase Black Wealth
 3 days ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 3 days ago
03.16.19
Ryan Destiny Talks 3 Rules Boss Babes Should…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
LIL DONALD: Say It Twice Wit Ludacris, Burning…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
AMMO?! Soulja Boy Arrested For Probation Violation; Cops…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
5 Artists Who Transitioned From the Music Studio…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close