WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up 3-18-19

Is Juelz Santana leaving Kimbella without a home? And how much money did Lauryn Hill just come off of?? lilD and Jennier from Bossip spill tea every Monday at 10:35!
First up, Juelz Santana’s $500,000 New Jersey condo is in foreclosure, and they want him out now! What about Kimbella and the kids?
Then, some good news for Lauryn Hill. Well, sort of. I don’t know if coming out of that much money at one time is ever “good.”
Catch up below:
