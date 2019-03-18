CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDWord Eye Heard

#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up 3-18-19

3 reads
Leave a comment

Is Juelz Santana leaving Kimbella without a home? And how much money did Lauryn Hill just come off of?? lilD and Jennier from Bossip spill tea every Monday at 10:35!

First up, Juelz Santana’s $500,000 New Jersey condo is in foreclosure, and they want him out now! What about Kimbella and the kids?

Juelz Santana

Source: Daniel J. Vasquez / Daniel J. Vasquez

Then, some good news for Lauryn Hill. Well, sort of. I don’t know if coming out of that much money at one time is ever “good.”

UCLA IoES Honors Barbra Streisand And Gisele Bundchen At The 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Catch up below:

#SantanaPutARingOnIt: All The Photos From Kimbella & Juelz Santana’s Wedding
8 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

kimbella pregnant , lauryn hill paid taxes , lauryn hill tax lien , lild 979 the beat juelz santana foreclosure , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close