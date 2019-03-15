Butterball Recalling More than 78,000 Pounds of Ground Raw Turkey

Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of their ground turkey products for possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes the following products —

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556

16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546

16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993

48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Food Lion 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings, with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294

