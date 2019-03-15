CLOSE
Butterball Recalling More than 78,000 Pounds of Ground Raw Turkey

Preparing the Holiday Feast with Turkey and Stuffing prior to cooking

Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of their ground turkey products for possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes the following products —

  • 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557
  • 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556
  • 16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546
  • 16-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93% lean/7% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561
  • 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh (85% lean/15% fat), with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993
  • 48-ounce plastic wrapped tray containing Food Lion 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings, with sell- or freeze-by date 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294

