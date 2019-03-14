CLOSE
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To Woman In Baby Power Cancer Lawsuit

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay a woman $29 million after the woman claimed that its baby powder gave her terminal cancer.

A California jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of the woman and found the world’s largest health care company mainly liable for her mesothelioma. The verdict said the baby powder was a “substantial contributing factor” in her illness.

She isn’t the only one who has sued the health care giant as they are facing some 13,000 similar lawsuits across the country. The suit is one of many that link cancers to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products, contending that the company concealed the health risk from the general public for decades.

In recent years, the company has lost numerous lawsuits including one in 2018 where a Los Angeles jury awarded a woman $25.7 million after she blamed her cancer on the power. In Missouri last year, 22 women were awarded $4.69 million after a jury ruled that their respective cancers were attributed to Johnson & Johnson products.

RELATED: $72 Million Award Dismissed In Johnson &amp; Johnson Baby Powder Cancer Death Suit

RELATED: Johnson &amp; Johnson To Pay $417 Million To Victim In Powder Lawsuit

Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To Woman In Baby Power Cancer Lawsuit was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

