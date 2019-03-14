‘Meek Mill Weekend’ Declared In Philadelphia

It is official, Philadelphia has just declared March 15-17 ‘Meek Mill Weekend’. The Philadelphia City Council will honor Meek’s contributions as an artist and a criminal justice reform advocate, according to 6 ABC.
Council President Darrell Clark honored Meek during Thursdays meeting, and will be followed by Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street with a state-level proclamation.
In January, Meek and other advocated announced a project called ‘Reform‘, to shine light on social and racial inequalities.
Meek Mill hits The Met Philly for two shows over the weekend during his The Motivation Tour.
Related: Ella Mai and Meek Mill Perform ’24/7′ in Brooklyn
Related: Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston [PHOTOS]
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
1. Meek Mill and Dj BranSource:R1 Digital 1 of 49
2. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 2 of 49
3. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 3 of 49
4. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 4 of 49
5. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 5 of 49
6. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 6 of 49
7. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 7 of 49
8. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 8 of 49
9. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 9 of 49
10. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 10 of 49
11. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 11 of 49
12. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 12 of 49
13. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 13 of 49
14. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 14 of 49
15. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 15 of 49
16. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 16 of 49
17. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 17 of 49
18. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 18 of 49
19. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 19 of 49
20. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 20 of 49
21. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 21 of 49
22. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 22 of 49
23. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 23 of 49
24. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 24 of 49
25. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 25 of 49
26. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 26 of 49
27. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 27 of 49
28. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 28 of 49
29. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 29 of 49
30. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 30 of 49
31. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 31 of 49
32. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 32 of 49
33. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 33 of 49
34. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 34 of 49
35. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 35 of 49
36. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 36 of 49
37. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 37 of 49
38. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 38 of 49
39. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 39 of 49
40. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 40 of 49
41. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 41 of 49
42. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 42 of 49
43. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 43 of 49
44. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 44 of 49
45. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 45 of 49
46. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 46 of 49
47. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 47 of 49
48. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 48 of 49
49. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 49 of 49
‘Meek Mill Weekend’ Declared In Philadelphia was originally published on boomphilly.com