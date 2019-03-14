CLOSE
DFW
HomeDFW

Where to Celebrate Pi Day in DFW

0 reads
Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Dessert On Table

Source: Daniela Simona Temneanu / EyeEm / Getty

March 14 is nationally known as Pi Day, and there are several restaurants in the Metroplex that have specials going on to celebrate! Check out some below:

Emporium Pies is offering free slices to anyone who can name pi up to the 20th digit (on the first try).

Norma’s Cafe is partnering with the Dallas Millennial Club. A portion of all sales on March 14th will benefit Millennials for STEM, which funds programs for Dallas-Fort Worth students in math and sciences.

At Blaze Pizza, all 11” personal pies will be just $3.14, including your choice of all toppings, and allergy-sensitive options like vegan cheese and gluten-free crust.

It’s #YourPieDay at Your Pie in Frisco, where you get one 10” pizza for the rounded price of $3.14.

More at DFWChild

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , pi day 2019 , pi day deals dfw

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close