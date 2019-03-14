Where to Celebrate Pi Day in DFW

March 14 is nationally known as Pi Day, and there are several restaurants in the Metroplex that have specials going on to celebrate! Check out some below:

Emporium Pies is offering free slices to anyone who can name pi up to the 20th digit (on the first try).

Norma’s Cafe is partnering with the Dallas Millennial Club. A portion of all sales on March 14th will benefit Millennials for STEM, which funds programs for Dallas-Fort Worth students in math and sciences.

At Blaze Pizza, all 11” personal pies will be just $3.14, including your choice of all toppings, and allergy-sensitive options like vegan cheese and gluten-free crust.

It’s #YourPieDay at Your Pie in Frisco, where you get one 10” pizza for the rounded price of $3.14.

