Biggs and Saint Jhn chop it up with B High about Saint Jhn’s new single “Trap” featuring Lil Baby. During the convo Biggs reflects over the death of Biggie, explains some of the strategies that made Roc A Fella record successful, and Saint Jhn details what to expect from the Collection 2.

Biggs Reflects On Biggie Smalls Death With Saint Jhn was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: