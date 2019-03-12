What Will Beyoncé And Jay-Z Do For Their 11th Wedding Anniversary?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since April 4th, 2008.

Since then, we have witnessed their family grow; with daughter Blue-Ivy and the twins Sir and Rumi , On The Run Tour 1 and 2, and so much music to relate to.

After 10 years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z will celebrate their 11th Wedding Anniversary on April 4th, 2019.

These two never seem to be short of creativity when it comes to displaying their love.

Even their Halloween costumes are black excellence at their best.

Surely we can expect some glamorous post to live vicariously through Beyoncé’s Instagram.

