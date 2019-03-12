CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

What Will Beyoncé And Jay-Z Do For Their 11th Wedding Anniversary?

2 reads
Leave a comment

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since April 4th, 2008.

Since then, we have witnessed their family grow; with daughter Blue-Ivy and the twins Sir and Rumi , On The Run Tour 1 and 2, and so much music to relate to.

After 10 years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z will celebrate their 11th Wedding Anniversary on April 4th, 2019.

These two never seem to be short of creativity when it comes to displaying their love.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

1 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

Continue reading Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

Hip Hop’s royal couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce, were spotted recently in Havana. Check out photos of their trip.

Even their Halloween costumes are black excellence at their best.

Surely we can expect some glamorous post to live vicariously through Beyoncé’s Instagram.

 

 

 

 

What Will Beyoncé And Jay-Z Do For Their 11th Wedding Anniversary? was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pass The Aux: All The Music From ‘Boomerang…
 15 hours ago
03.14.19
Before They Were Famous: Lupita Nyong’o & Winston…
 15 hours ago
03.13.19
Been Booked: Regina King’s Least Talked About (But…
 20 hours ago
03.13.19
Biggs Reflects On Biggie Smalls Death With Saint…
 23 hours ago
03.14.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Issa Rae
 1 day ago
03.13.19
Utah Jazz Ban Fan Who Had Heated, Racist…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
It’s Here: Will Smith Drops First Full Trailer…
 2 days ago
03.12.19
#StyleCrush: Jessica Rich Is The Sultry Shoe Designer…
 2 days ago
03.12.19
How Many Scams You Got: Dozens, Including Celebs…
 2 days ago
03.14.19
BTS Announce A Brand New Album, ‘Map Of…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Tracee Ellis Ross
 2 days ago
03.13.19
Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Beyond Hip Hop: Rapsody Talks Acting Goals, Tomboy…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2
Chance The Rapper Shares Wedding Photos
 3 days ago
03.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close