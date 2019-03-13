CLOSE
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Issa Rae

Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Entry number 12 on our list gave us life as an awkward black woman trying to make it and in turn created a platform for others to create short films, present them to the world and more. On top of that, she has a hit show on HBO that everyone tunes into on Sunday night and causes workplace debates and then some the next day. It’s power. The more she continues to stretch what it means to be a black woman in search of herself and owning her own talents and confidence on TV? The more black girls and others who are inspired by her will take that mantle to an even higher level. Meet Issa Rae, a TV maverick and one of our 31 inspiring women.

Issa Rae supposedly made it when Insecure, her HBO television series co produced with TV vet Larry Wilmore became one of the more talked about shows in 2016 but if you dive deeper into her history, whether it be writing her own scripts or crafting web series then you know Issa Rae and Issa Rae Productions have been crafting platforms and doing amazing things on YouTube for a minute. She’s a best-selling author and actress now and as Insecure is set to return in the fall for its fourth season, the sky is the limit for Los Angeles born writer and actress. To think, it almost was about the law as opposed to acting as she was set on going to law school after college graduation but when Awkward Black Girl took off, the law school dreams faded away too.

What helps Issa? Knowing that it’s not all on her.

“Find a good team. Find a good team,” she told Women’s Health. “It matters…It’s enabled me to not lose my mind.”

FUN FACT: She and singer Jidenna both attended Stanford University and she graduated in 2007. Years later, Jidenna appeared in Season 1 of Insecure as “Chris”.

QUOTE: “I thrive on obstacles. If I’m told that it can’t be told, then I push harder.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Issa Rae and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Issa Rae was originally published on theboxhouston.com

