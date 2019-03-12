Bow Wow Shares Dream “Scream Tour” Redux Line-Up & Talks Domestic Violence Incident With Quicksilva [Exclusive Interview]

03.12.19
Bow Wow swings by the QuickSilva Show after spending his birthday weekend in the DMV. Quicksilva chopped it up with the music artist and budding mogul about the #BowWowChallenge, the domestic violence incident between him and his ex-girlfriend and what a “Scream Tour” reunion would look like.

Press play above.

Bow Wow Shares Dream “Scream Tour” Redux Line-Up & Talks Domestic Violence Incident With Quicksilva [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on 92q.com

