BTS Announce A Brand New Album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’

We may be in line for yet another BTS Takeover!

The supergroup consisting of Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, and Jin have announced that their brand new album, Map of the Soul: Persona will drop April 12th, right before they go on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself worldwide tour! Pre-orders for the album will begin tomorrow (March 13) for fans who want to purchase the album ahead of time.

Persona will be the first BTS release since Love Yourself: Answer which ended their Love Yourself trilogy and wound up No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Know who else was excited about the news of a new album? The BTS Army of course!

