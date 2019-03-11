CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back To The Philadelphia Eagles

0 reads
Leave a comment
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty

According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded for DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson was traded after a career year in 2014 under head coach Chip Kelly, only to be cut that following March.

Last season, he caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns. He also broke Jerry Rice’s record for most touchdown catches of 60-plus yards.

The Eagles will hope that DeSean Jackson can be that deep threat they were missing all season in 2018. The Eagles also brought in DT Malik Jackson today as a free agent as well. It looks like the Birds are gearing up for another Super Bowl run in the upcoming season.

Source: ESPN

Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back To The Philadelphia Eagles was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back…
 2 hours ago
03.11.19
Beyond Hip Hop: Rapsody Talks Acting Goals, Tomboy…
 3 hours ago
03.11.19
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2
Chance The Rapper Shares Wedding Photos
 4 hours ago
03.11.19
Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No…
 10 hours ago
03.11.19
NFL Player Brandon Copeland Teaches Financial Literacy Course…
 20 hours ago
03.10.19
Simone Manuel Talks Water Safety At LeBron James’…
 21 hours ago
03.10.19
Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure…
 1 day ago
03.10.19
Baltimore Native Helps Black Men Heal Through Yoga
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Atlanta-Based Business Owner Aims To Address Poverty Through…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Chicago’s Whitney Young Magnet High School To Name…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close