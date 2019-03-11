CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No Black People Worked In Lincoln’s White House

Girl, if you have to go back to 1861, you clearly aren't prepared to have this conversation.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Ever since Michael Cohen reminded us at his hearing that President Trump is a stone-cold racist, the White House has been throwing out all of their sunken place loyalists. Now, a Trump adviser has become the latest one to embarrasses herself on national television.

See Also: While The Government Is Shut Down, Ben Carson’s Incompetence Threatens Poor Families’ Housing

While talking to Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC over the weekend, Katrina Pierson was asked how many African-Americans worked in the West Wing. Pierson stumbled answering the question before offering up this gem she dug up from the sunken place.

“I’m not going to participate in the attempt to make this all about race. It is ridiculous. How many black people were in Abraham Lincoln’s West Wing?” she asked. “Is Abraham Lincoln a racist because he didn’t have a black person in his White House? This is insane. This is an insane discussion.”

Looking shocked at the worst rebuttal ever, Sharpton looked back to 1861 before the Civil War.

“First of all, if you need to go back to Lincoln… You can’t name a Black in the West Wing because we can’t find one, Katrina, I pity you,” Sharpton clapped back. “I’d sympathize with you, but telling me you applied, and other people? Come on. It’s unthinkable in the 21st century that even a spokesperson for President Trump can’t name a black in the West Wing.”

She then randomly brought up Will Smith and identity politics.

Watch below, which starts at the 32:00 mark:

Pierson, who has been serving as a senior adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, was one of the president’s most ardent Black voices when he first ran for the White House, defending her boss against opponents (Democrats and Republicans) on cable news stations. Her shady past certainly didn’t help her image of being either uninformed or a bald-faced liar (or both). For example, she bizarrely blamed President Barack Obama for starting the war in Afghanistan. Obama, however, was a state senator at the time that war began. She also disrespected Obama by referring to him as the “head Negro in charge.”

This is also the same person who said slavery was “good history.”

Welcome to the trash of the 2020 campaign. It’s going to be an ugly one.

SEE ALSO:

If The Innovators Of New Jack Swing Aren’t Mad At Bruno Mars, Why Are Millennials?

Standing By Massa! Trump Ready To Destroy HUD And Ben Carson Is Tap Dancing

Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under The Deplorable Ben Carson

Donald Trump in South Carolina

Twitter Roasts Ben Carson After He’s Caught On Video Clapping Offbeat

12 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Roasts Ben Carson After He’s Caught On Video Clapping Offbeat

Continue reading Twitter Roasts Ben Carson After He’s Caught On Video Clapping Offbeat

Twitter Roasts Ben Carson After He’s Caught On Video Clapping Offbeat

Ben Carson is so deep in the sunken place that he has lost all rhythm -- or maybe he never had any in the first place. A video from Friday proves the unqualified secretary of Housing and Urban Development claps wildly offbeat. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance At a fundraiser for Palm Beach County Republican Lincoln Day, Carson was on stage with a during a bizarre cult-like performance of former "Days of Our Lives" star Beau Davidson singing Ben E. King's "Stand By Me." But while singing to Trump, Davidson changed the words to "Stand By Him." See the cringe-worthy video below showing how Carson was not able to catch a single beat. https://twitter.com/misslaneym/status/1066082495790292994 This is sad. Too bad his wife Candy Carson, who is a "musician," didn't teach him some rhythm (let's not forget her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner"). Twitter is obviously roasting Ben "Gifted Hands" Carson. Check out the hilarity:

Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No Black People Worked In Lincoln’s White House was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2
Chance The Rapper Shares Wedding Photos
 17 mins ago
03.11.19
Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No…
 6 hours ago
03.11.19
NFL Player Brandon Copeland Teaches Financial Literacy Course…
 16 hours ago
03.10.19
Simone Manuel Talks Water Safety At LeBron James’…
 17 hours ago
03.10.19
Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure…
 23 hours ago
03.10.19
Baltimore Native Helps Black Men Heal Through Yoga
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Atlanta-Based Business Owner Aims To Address Poverty Through…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Chicago’s Whitney Young Magnet High School To Name…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Marsai Martin
 4 days ago
03.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close