Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is Her Alleged Ex

“Leaving Neverland” premiered six days ago, which cause child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson to resurface. Now Brandi Jackson is speaking out, Jackson’s niece. She also claims to be Wade Robson ex and says he is a liar.

Brandi wrote on Twitter, “Wade and I were together for over 7 years, but I bet that isn’t in his ‘documentary’ because it would ruin his timeline. And did I mention, it was my uncle, #MichaelJackson, who set us up? Wade is not a victim, #WadeRobsonIsaLiar.”

Tea time 🐸☕️ Wade and I were together for over 7 years, but I bet that isn’t in his “documentary” because it would ruin his timeline. And did I mention, it was my uncle, #MichaelJackson, who set us up? Wade is not a victim, #WadeRobsonIsaLiar — Brandi Jackson (@BJackson82) February 11, 2019

She continued, “I found out Wade cheated on me with multiple woman who he hoped would advance his career. You might know one of them, because it was a huge pop music scandal. Wade is not a victim, he’s an # Opportunist.”

The rumors is that Robson cheated on Jackson with Britney Spears while she was dating Justin Timberlake.

She closed with, “You constantly talked about wanting to be ‘relevant’. You’ve burned so many bridges that now the only time you are # relevant is when you headline with my family’s name next to yours. It’s time to stop these lies and live your own life.”

In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy. In January of 1994, he reportedly settled for $23 million. The accuser’s father committed suicide in 2009, five months after the singer died. Jordan Chandler reportedly has never come forward about the allegations and supposedly lives outside of the country. In 2017, when Wade Robson, a choreographer who is featured in “Leaving Neverland,” accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault—even though he’d said in the past the singer didn’t assault him—there was a hunt to find Chandler. According to The Daily Mail, he left the U.S. to avoid investigators.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent to a 13-year-old boy. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Robson testified at the 2003 trial, but James Safechuck, the other person featured in “Leaving Neverland,” did not.

Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

