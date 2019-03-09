CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy Baby Phat, Plans For Summer Relaunch

0 reads
Leave a comment
12th Annual Art For Life Benefit

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

According to WWD, Kimora Lee Simmons is bringing back her classic streetwear brand, Baby Phat.

The designer, mom, former model and entrepreneur celebrated International Women’s Day in style on Friday, revealing that she had personally purchased her classic streetwear brand and will relaunch the brand this summer.

“We had to hunt around to find it,” she said of the purchase. She served as creative director of Baby Phat from 2000 to 2010 and later added the title of president as well. It was one of Phat Fashions’ most profitable brands offering a wide variety of product and hit sales in excess of $1 billion.

Now Kimora Lee is planning to add a hint of nostalgia to the line this go-round with the classic Baby Phat rhinestone T coming back while also tapping into Millennials with a “mainstream sportswear” line.

“It’s perfect timing for this,” she said. “Over the past several years, we realized the brand resonates with people and lives deep in their souls.”

RELATED: OMG: Kimora Lee Simmons’ Son Wolfe Is An Absolute Stunner

RELATED: Kimora’s Twin! See Ming Lee Simmons’ Prom Photo

Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy Baby Phat, Plans For Summer Relaunch was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy…
 5 hours ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson
 6 hours ago
03.08.19
Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From…
 10 hours ago
03.08.19
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 12 hours ago
03.08.19
5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments…
 17 hours ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Marsai Martin
 1 day ago
03.07.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 1 day ago
03.07.19
Kash Doll On Staying Positive: “Peace Of Mind…
 2 days ago
03.07.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Lena Waithe
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Gets Charges Dropped Against Student…
 3 days ago
03.06.19
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Standing By Her Father,…
 3 days ago
03.06.19
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Dreezy
Dreezy Talks Dating Jacquees and their Recent Romantic…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Happy Birthday, Teena Marie: The Life, Legacy And…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B
 4 days ago
03.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close