CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From The Artist?’ Critics Chime In…

Music enthusiasts are debating the topic following sexual misconduct accusations against R. Kelly and Michael Jackson.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson

Source: John Gunion / Getty

The internet was in shambles back in January after Surviving R. Kelly aired. The famed singer has faced sexual misconduct accusations for more than two decades, but it was Lifetime’s 6-part doc that finally put the nail in his pied piper coffin—or so we pray.

As several women came forward in the documentary to describe how they were controlled and abused by Kelly, fans and critics of the accused pedophile began arguing online about whether or not the world really needed to #MuteRKelly. Obviously, the answer is YES…but unreasonable stans argued they could “separate the art from the artist” …that the man has nothing to do with the music. How? Supporting the art literally puts money in the artist’s pocket. Not to mention, R. Kelly alluded to his abuse of young Black girls all throughout the music he wrote from himself and others.

Now music lovers are having the same “art vs. artist” argument after watching Leaving Neverland, the agonizing documentary about the alleged abuse two boys faced at the hands of the late Michael Jackson. Should we mute MJ? Stevie Wonder doesn’t seem to think so… “He’s died, he’s dead. Hopefully, we can continue the legacy of inspiration he has given a lot of kids and a lot of people,” he told TMZ.

Hit the flip to see what folks have had to say on the topic.

Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From The Artist?’ Critics Chime In… was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From…
 3 hours ago
03.08.19
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 6 hours ago
03.08.19
5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments…
 10 hours ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Marsai Martin
 1 day ago
03.07.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 1 day ago
03.07.19
Kash Doll On Staying Positive: “Peace Of Mind…
 1 day ago
03.07.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Lena Waithe
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Gets Charges Dropped Against Student…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Standing By Her Father,…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Dreezy
Dreezy Talks Dating Jacquees and their Recent Romantic…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Happy Birthday, Teena Marie: The Life, Legacy And…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God…
 4 days ago
03.04.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close