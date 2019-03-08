A grand jury returned 16 federal counts of disorderly conduct against Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime attack in January.
According to CBS Chicago, the grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday.
Last month, Smollet was charged with a disorderly conduct count for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack last month.
Smollett’s next court date is reportedly scheduled for next week.
Jussie Smollett Charged With 16 Felony Counts By Grand Jury was originally published on tlcnaptown.com