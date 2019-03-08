The Notoriously Corrupt Chicago Police Now Investigating Why There Are So Many Leaks In Jussie Smollett’s Case

The Chicago Police Department is infamous for corruption. Because of that, even though people are skeptical of Jussie Smollet‘s alleged attack on Jan. 29, there were also some side-eyes for the police force after countless leaks resulting in tons of misreporting. Now the department is investigating itself.

See Also: Complete Timeline Of Jussie Smollett Investigation

Chicago police said they were “conducting an internal investigation to determine the source of information leaked anonymously” to the media, according to NBC News. “[N]o alleged leakers have been identified so far,” NBC News reported. “[Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi] says no officers or staff members with the department have been disciplined for releasing information about the case.”

The Chicago Police Department has dropped the ball from the beginning with their handling of the case. Originally, a police spokesperson said there was no footage of the assailants. Then, hours later, there were two “persons of interest” on video. They also claimed the “Empire” actor “refused” to give the cops his phone, but he did give his phone records. Then the FBI reportedly said the Chicago police “overstated” their Smollett case.

Plus, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appears to love the media. From Don Lemon to press conferences he has done more chats with the press than Smollett. Back on Feb. 25, he flew all the way to “Good Morning America” to talk with Robin Roberts.

On this issue of the Chicago police not being trusted by many, especially in the Black community, Johnson replied, “But we didn’t earn this particular incident and I refuse to let us take that shot if we have evidence of the contrary … [Filing a false report] is a dangerous thing to do to a city and to a police department. Something like this can be really damaging. We made a lot of progress in the last three years in terms of race relations … I just hope people don’t judge other people that are victims of these types of crimes.”

Watch the interview below:

FULL @ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Chicago police Superintendent speaks with @RobinRoberts about the Jussie Smollett investigation. https://t.co/G4P92ohuFL pic.twitter.com/QnpgfJ4FQh — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2019

In case you missed it, TMZ reported the FBI said the Chicago Police were “overstating” their case. One federal law enforcement source told TMZ, “I think he [Johnson] went too far. We’re not there yet.”

TMZ also reports, “We’re told authorities are trying to determine if the pages have the lettering found in the letter. They’re also checking the postage stamp against the stamps found in the brothers’ apartment.” The Nigerian brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, denied sending the letter. Here is a copy of the Jan. 22 that was sent to Fox Studios:

"Jussie Smollett You will die black fag" Okay, I'm ready to fight. pic.twitter.com/h42Px47lvW — ℝ𝕚𝕔𝕙 ℍ𝕠𝕞𝕠 ℚ𝕦𝕒𝕟 (@Homiekage) January 29, 2019

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson maintains Jussie paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the attack. TMZ reports they “obtained documents that on the surface back his claim the $3,500 check he wrote to Abel was for training. The check was written to Abel on January 23, 2019, six days before the ‘attack.’ The memo line reads, ‘5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don’t Go.’” “Don’t Go” is a song for a music video where he would appear shirtless.

TMZ also reports, “There are various texts starting from January 20 between Jussie and Bon. On January 28 — the day before the ‘attack’ — Bon [Abel Osundairo] wrote, ‘I know you’re traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio.’ Another text on January 20 outlines a menu for the day, including chicken thigh, StarKist Tuna, Eggs and Smucker’s peanut butter. And, a text on January 25 reads, ‘This is the meal plan and the breakdown of macronutrients. Also includes projected fat loss.’” The $3,500 breakdown was reportedly “$600 a week for the workout plan for 5 weeks, and $100 a week for the nutrition plan for 5 weeks,” according to TMZ reports.

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Smollett has maintained his innocence and was released on $100,000 bond. He has not talked to the media since his Feb. 14 “Good Morning America” interview.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police

The Notoriously Corrupt Chicago Police Now Investigating Why There Are So Many Leaks In Jussie Smollett’s Case was originally published on newsone.com