Rest In Peace: Marlo Hampton’s Brother Dies After Suffering A Traumatic Brain Injury

"We shared a bond that cannot be explained," The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said about her younger brother Curtis.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

Marlo Hampton is need of some serious love and light.

Last Saturday ( March 2), the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s younger brother Curtis passed away after suffering a traumatic brain injury. She shared her sad news on social media earlier this week.

“Thank you to all my family, friends and #theHamptons for all your love and prayers. Yesterday at 6:04 am God decided he wanted my lil brother home with him,” she wrote on Sunday.

“Curtis I ❤ you more than words could ever say, we shared a bond that cannot be explained.

Don’t worry about me, your big sis is going to turn up Memphis style for you “Mannnnn.” I’m going to listen to T- Pain, Goodie Mob, DMX, 8Ball & MJG and drink an Olde English 800 Curtis style, even though you know I don’t like beer! I just want to feel close to you.”

Marlo concluded her post asking him to save her a place in heaven.

“Save me a blinged out bed, pillow, cloud or something next to you in heaven Curtis. I will miss you so so much. 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Prior to his passing, Marlo took to Twitter on Feb. 27 asking for prayers, sharing that her brother had been badly hurt.

“Please pray for my baby brother Curtis, he’s suffered a traumatic brain injury and the doctors are doing everything they can for him,” she wrote in the caption.”

“Curtis, lil bro, I love you so much, since the day you were born you’ve been so special to me, life’s trials and tribulations caused us to drift apart from time to time, I tried my best to protect you and help/give/teach some of the things we missed out on during our childhood, still we share so many good memories and unconditional love for one another,” she added.

 

BravoTV.com noted that Marlo has received lots of love from RHOA family, including Kandi BurrussShamari DeVoe, Cynthia BaileyTanya Sam, and Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes who all showed their support for their friend.

Sending our prayers to the Hampton family. Rest in peace Curtis.

Rest In Peace: Marlo Hampton’s Brother Dies After Suffering A Traumatic Brain Injury was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

