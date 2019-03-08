CLOSE
5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments From The Past

48th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On March 30, the NAACP Image Awards will be celebrating its 50th awards show ceremony and over the years, the Image Awards have given us some of our favorite and most proud black moments in entertainment. Whether it was a legendary performance or just an unexpected moment during the show, the Image Awards never disappoint.

 

Before you watch the NAACP Image Awards when they air LIVE on TV One,  we’ve compiled 5 of our favorite moments from the past.

 

Anthony Anderson vs. Stacey Dash at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson hosted the 47th annual NAACP Image Awards in 2016 and opened the show with his own NWA’esque musical number. During his monologue, he took some time to jokingly address Stacey Dash, who had been making headlines due to her very conservative (and often wrong) views. Anderson said, “Everybody give a round of applause for Stacey Dash! What the hell is she doing here? Doesn’t she know that the Fox network is using her? She’s just an Ann Coulter dipped in butterscotch. That’s all she is. Baby, don’t let them use you! Come back to the black people.” Needless to say, Stacey wasn’t feeling it.  In response, she tweeted, “Well it’s funny how woman who weighs 105 wet!  Can get grown ass men to act like llittle girls! Haha.” We’ve got to admit that Anthony was very entertaining.

 

Hit the flip for more past NAACP Image Awards moments.

5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments From The Past was originally published on globalgrind.com

