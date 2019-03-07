CLOSE
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Marsai Martin

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Entry number seven on our list hails from Dallas, Texas and is the living definition of a young girl boss. When she felt the need to create spaces for her ideas, she wasn’t going to wait for somebody to give it to her. She took it. No breaks, no bags stopped. As one of the youngest stars on ABC’s black’ish, she’s Diane but in our hearts? She’s a young mogul. Meet Marsai Martin, a young queen and one of our 31 inspiring women.

Marsai Martin‘s rise in Hollywood is almost unprecedented, especially for a 14-year-old! Knowing from a young age she wanted to be an actress, Martin moved to Los Angeles and landed a role as Diane Johnson on the hit show black’ish. The breakthrough role was one thing for the Plano-born Martin but it became something bigger when she made a career decision a few years ago. When her agent suggested that she “just chill” while black’ish was on hiatus, Martin fired that agent. Right then and there she came up with the idea to Little, her first feature film that is a twist on Tom Hanks’ Big with Issa Rae and Regina Hall co-starring.

She also established Genius Productions, making her the youngest person to ever executive produce a Hollywood film. Go Marsai!

FUN FACT: Aside from being Hollywood’s youngest EP, Marsai cites her mother as her biggest inspiration and being one of the best representations of #BlackGirlMagic.

QUOTE: “We just want to inspire young kids like us that they can do anything. ”

The world is a better place thanks to young women like Marsai Martin and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

