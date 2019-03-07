Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk Criminal Justice, Being POTUS For A Day & More

It’s not everyday that you get a new TV show with an impeccably skilled cast, but Proven Innocent is one of them. The hit FOX show features brilliant actors like like Kelsey Grammer, Russell Hornsby and Rachelle Lefevre, as well as equally talented new faces to television, like Nikki M. James.

Proven Innocent tells the poignant story of Madeline Scott’s (played by Lefevre) fight to prove the innocence of wrongfully convicted people.

“The legal drama follows an underdog criminal defense firm led by a fierce and uncompromising lawyer, Madeline Scott, who was wrongfully convicted in a sensational murder case that made her an infamous media obsession. Madeline runs the legal firm with her partner, Easy Boudreau, the very lawyer who helped set her free after 10 years in prison. Their team also includes investigator Bodie Quick and communications director Violet Price, who runs a true crime podcast that follows each investigation.”

We sat down with two of the stars from the legal drama as they dished on everything from the deficiencies of the criminal justice system to infiltrating the mind of criminals. On whether or not he’d rather be King of A Nation or President Of The United States, Hornsby responded:

“President of the United States. Black folks live here. I want to serve the people. Serve Black people, then you serve everybody else. “

Hornsby also spoke about the things he learned while preparing for the role of Ezekial ‘Easy’ Boudreau on the legal drama:

“There ain’t much justice. Starting to see a little bit more of the ins and out. Seeing more of how the sausage gets made. There ain’t a lot of meat, just a lot of filler. So I’ve really been able to sort of hone in on that and the work that lawyers and defense attorneys do. It’s just work.

It’s unsung, but it’s necessary. We’re showing the glamourous of that. But it’s really some in the trenches work for people who are committed to saving people. “

Nikki M. James, who plays a podcaster on the show, was kind enough to share some of her favorite podcasts that helped her prepare for the role of Violet Price.

“My number favorite of all time podcast is This American Life, which started off as just a radio show. And now I’m fully obsessed with it. It is the highlight of my week.

“I’m also really into a show called criminal which is hosted by this woman named Phoebe Judge, who I’m convinced has the best voice on radio. I’m listening to a little political stuff — I also am really into a show called “99 percent” invisible and Radio Lab.”

If you love a good crime show, you’ll definitely obsess over this one. Catch Proven Innocent every Friday at 9pm on FOX.

Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk Criminal Justice, Being POTUS For A Day & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

