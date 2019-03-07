Kash Doll On Staying Positive: “Peace Of Mind Is A Bag” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 03.07.19
Kash Doll in the building! The Detroit rapper says she’s got a lot to do and a lot of goals to hit and in her interview with Hardbody Kiotti, the two wind up getting their acting on and make their own version of ‘Friday,’ why you keep a small circle, her “Ice Me Out” remix with 2 Chainz and more!

“I feel like when it’s genuine … I don’t get off into no real negative stuff. I grew up in Detroit, Michigan and I still have some of those rough edges,” she says. “But I’m always positive. And that’s where my peace of mind is and a peace of mind is a bag and we out here trying to get a bag. So if I’m tryna get a bag, I gotta have a peace of mind and having a peace of mind is staying away from negativity.”

