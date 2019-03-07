CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support, Has Zero Relationship With His Children [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
R Kelly CBS interview screenshot

Source: CBS News screenshot / CBS News screenshot

R. Kelly may be back in jail but in his sit-down with Gayle King, the embattled singer explains why he is broke.

“That’s one rumor that was true,” Kelly told King. “Here’s the deal. So many people have been stealing my money. People who were connected to my account. I went by myself for the first to Bank Of America, didn’t know what the hell was going on, didn’t know what to do.”

Kelly’s first visit to Bank of America by himself was three weeks ago according to the singer. He says “its on me” in regards to him not knowing his financial status. “I had $350,000 in the bank and I told [the bank teller], ‘take the money and I wanna start a new account.’ She says it was going to take 6 to 7 business days in order to clear. Does that make sense?”

Kelly was unable to make bail when he was originally arrested towards the end of February on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. “How can I pay child support? How?!” the singer exclaimed while in tears. “My ex-wife is destroying my name! And I can’t work! How can I work? How can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids?! How?! Use your common sense!”

He denied abusing his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, calling the allegations lies and recapped the day that he proposed to her after flying in a helicopter with a teddy bear. In Surviving R. Kelly, Andrea Kelly detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband.

“My kids is listening to this … all this nonsense and I haven’t even able to spend time with them! What kind of woman would tear down a dad who is trying to have a relationship with their kids?”

When asked about the relationship with his kids, Kelly responded that he had zero relationship with them. “But I love my kids,” Kelly said.

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife, Andrea Kelly, Has Spoken Out About Her Abusive Marriage

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Reactions

RELATED: R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King: “I’m Fighting For My F**king Life!”

R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support, Has Zero Relationship With His Children [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Lena Waithe
 19 hours ago
03.06.19
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Gets Charges Dropped Against Student…
 1 day ago
03.06.19
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Standing By Her Father,…
 1 day ago
03.06.19
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 2 days ago
03.05.19
Dreezy
Dreezy Talks Dating Jacquees and their Recent Romantic…
 2 days ago
03.05.19
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching…
 2 days ago
03.05.19
Happy Birthday, Teena Marie: The Life, Legacy And…
 2 days ago
03.05.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B
 2 days ago
03.05.19
Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie…
 2 days ago
03.05.19
DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
Democrats Backpedal On Calls For Virginia’s Governor To…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
Bust Or Breakthrough? Vans Shoe Challenge Has People…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
12 items
Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
MODEL MONDAY: Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close