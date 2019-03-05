CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday, Teena Marie: The Life, Legacy And (Yes) Blackness Of Lady T

Today is Teena Marie's birthday and we celebrate her life.

2 reads
Leave a comment

We lost Teena Marie at only 54 years old on December 26, 2010. Today she would have been 63 years old.

She was a staple in R&B music without appropriating or stealing Black culture. Born as Mary Christine Brockert, her talent was unmatched; not even by the vocal dexterity of Mariah Carey, who perhaps had greater technical range, but who has to this day never quite unearthed what Marie did—a soprano-to-alto-and-back-again Black soul. Marie, from her Oakland childhood days, was enamored by black spirit (she credited her dear godmother, a black woman). For a sweet moment in time during the late 70’s through the mid 80’s, she willfully rode the effervescent rollercoaster of the post-black power collective heart without ever hopping off.

See Also: Top Ten Teena Marie Songs

Marie didn’t merely dabble in Black music and conveniently weave her way in and out of worlds, playing both sides of the racial fence. She didn’t talk Blackness, either. Instead, she showed it. We were then and now forever lifted by songs like, “Behind the Groove,” and “Cassanova Brown,” and — Lord knows — “Portuguese Love.” Through otherworldly arrangements and lyrics she authored herself always (“Tender was the kiss when you held me captive in your sweet embrace…” she sang in “Out on a Limb”), Marie somehow expressed the inexpressible.

That pulsating pleading to go deeper and love harder, which has somehow always been our emotional essence, was demonstrably Marie’s, too. She didn’t fight Motown, not at first, when in 1979 she became their first non-Black artist and was told by Berry Grody to release her debut album without her image to not turn off Black audiences. In 1982, she split with Motown after a historic lawsuit and signed to Epic Records. Nonetheless, she stayed with R&B. Marie trusted that the truth lay in the melody. And it wasn’t that the masterful yet complicated Rick James gave her something she didn’t already have. But James did evoke something in her. They went on to created a divine musical affair that tilted the world off its axis and redefined the very definition of the duet. There is indeed a generation that might well credit the couple for their lives. We know for sure that countless Black babies were made to the give-you-chills “Fire & Desire.”

Marie proved her worthiness and earned her “for colored girls” badge — not through rocking cornrows or grills; not even necessarily through her maverick embrace of the early spark and energy of hip-hop (“I’m less than five foot one/ a hundred pounds of fun/I like sophisticated funk/I live on Dom Perignon/Caviar/Filet Mignon/And you can best believe that’s bunk,” she rapped in “Square Biz”); but by her truly uncontrived passion sitting atop a barely-concealed pain.

Dare it be said, the woman we dubbed the “Ivory Queen of Soul,” truly gifted us with her “Black heart” by being exactly who she was — herself. Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Robin Thicke and many others could never be Teena Marie.

Long live, Lady T.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill

Roland Martin: Daughter Alia Rose Found Mother Teena Marie Dead In California Home

Top Ten Teena Marie Songs

Senate Policy Luncheons

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

It's official. Sen. Kamala Harris just announced a few hours ago that she will run for president in 2020. She told "Good Morning America, "I love my country. I love my country. This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are." See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She also added, being that today is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day, "The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we've not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him." See below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1087331057198817280 While many people are excited about Harris' ran there has been some questions about her rough history as it relates to criminal justice. As Attorney General of California she was a huge advocate  of truancy laws that charged parents a fee for their children being truant and locking the parent up if they could not pay the fee. A Medium.com article from June ripped into Harris, "Kamala Harris’ career was built on both the slave labor of black and brown prisoners and also the pettiness of truancy laws that separated poor and mostly black mothers from their children. Harris was so proud of her history with taking mothers from their children that she used it as her signature campaign agenda while running for AG." The article continued, "Out of all the crimes that are being committed in California, Harris thought that charging poor and mostly black mothers of truancy, then separating them from their families, causing many to lose their jobs, and finally locking those up who could not afford the $2000 fine she imposed; was ultimately the crimes of the century." Harris also has  a disturbing wrongful conviction record, which the New York Times just reported on 4 day ago, saying, "In cases of tainted convictions, that means conceding error and overturning them. Rather than fulfilling that obligation, Ms. Harris turned legal technicalities into weapons so she could cement injustices." Let's hope Kamala Harris will answer questions about her criminal justice issue history sooner than later. See the reactions below from Twitter.

Happy Birthday, Teena Marie: The Life, Legacy And (Yes) Blackness Of Lady T was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 6 hours ago
03.05.19
Dreezy
Dreezy Talks Dating Jacquees and their Recent Romantic…
 10 hours ago
03.05.19
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching…
 11 hours ago
03.05.19
Happy Birthday, Teena Marie: The Life, Legacy And…
 12 hours ago
03.05.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B
 14 hours ago
03.05.19
Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie…
 14 hours ago
03.05.19
DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Democrats Backpedal On Calls For Virginia’s Governor To…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Bust Or Breakthrough? Vans Shoe Challenge Has People…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
12 items
Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
MODEL MONDAY: Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
 2 days ago
03.04.19
10 items
Twitter Reacts With Anger And Outrage To ‘Leaving…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
Shonda Rhimes’ Show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Makes Television History
 2 days ago
03.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close