CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie Jenner’s Coins To Shame

28 reads
Leave a comment
Isabel Dos Santos

Source: Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images / Getty

Back in 2018, social media was in an uproar after Forbes magazine claimed that Kylie Jenner was the youngest “self-made billionaire” of the year, and folks weren’t too pleased about the term “self-made” being associated with a Kardashian/Jenner. Even Dictionary.com was fed up with those alternative facts. The digital lexicon shadily replied to Kylie’s controversial Forbes cover:

“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

On Tuesday, the famous business magazine reported that the 21-year old makeup maven is the youngest billionaire on the PLANET and of ALL TIME — dethroning Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who was 23-years old when he went from millionaire to billionaire. Kylie Cosmetics is said to be worth at least $900 million, with Jenner owning 100 percent stake. Sheesh.

But once again, the public’s disdain for the term “self-made” associated with a someone like Jenner sparked a deeper conversation about what it takes to be wealthy and successful in America.  @SamsRamblings tweeted:

“I have a HUGE problem with Forbes hyping up Kylie Jenner as a “self made billionaire.” First, she’s from a wealthy family in general and never had to struggle. Second, she was brought up in a media frenzy family and GIVEN a platform. There’s no self made anywhere in her story.”

@YerrBoyJosh joked: “Kylie jenner at 21 is a billionaire off make up and her family name im bouta change my name to kardashian put on a wig shove a pillow where my ass is to look like one of them and drop some shit.”

Don’t be fooled by the Forbes list, though. Black folks are out here making money in the B’s too. We all know about Queen Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan’s Billionaire status; however, they aren’t the only African Americans raking in nine figures.

Hit the flip to check out some Black Billionaires whose bucks blow Kylie Jenner’s out the Calabasas water.

Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie Jenner’s Coins To Shame was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dreezy
Dreezy Talks Dating Jacquees and their Recent Romantic…
 5 hours ago
03.05.19
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching…
 6 hours ago
03.05.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B
 9 hours ago
03.05.19
Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie…
 10 hours ago
03.05.19
DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Democrats Backpedal On Calls For Virginia’s Governor To…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Bust Or Breakthrough? Vans Shoe Challenge Has People…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
12 items
Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
MODEL MONDAY: Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
 2 days ago
03.04.19
10 items
Twitter Reacts With Anger And Outrage To ‘Leaving…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
Shonda Rhimes’ Show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Makes Television History
 2 days ago
03.03.19
NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Auctions Off Memorabilia To…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
Obama Portraits Help Break Visitor Record At The…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close