DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God Don’t Close No Doors” [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 03.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

DaBaby got Charlotte going crazy and it’s spreading across the entire country! Before his Baby On Baby album drops, the CLT rapper sits with the Radio Boss, Hardbody Kiotti to discuss his new label situation with Interscope and leaves a little word of inspiration.

“I always had a thing for music, so I said, ‘Why not?’ The first song I went in the studio and made was a hit,” he says. “I could never call it but I knew it was gon’ be something great. I just knew I could never answer the question ‘What are you going to be when you grow up?’ Cause it was just gon’ happen.”

As far as a finish line, DaBaby doesn’t even see the sky as a finish line. “Taking over the universe. We gon’ crazy. I’m more than just a rapper right now. It’s a whole lot going on. I’m not even going to be modest, I got the hottest independent label in the game. Don’t even expect nothing from me, just sit back and let it happen.”

Watch the full interview up top and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

RELATED: Trending Traxx: DaBaby – Walker Texas Ranger [VIDEO]

DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God Don’t Close No Doors” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dreezy
Dreezy Talks Dating Jacquees and their Recent Romantic…
 5 hours ago
03.05.19
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching…
 6 hours ago
03.05.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B
 9 hours ago
03.05.19
Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie…
 10 hours ago
03.05.19
DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Democrats Backpedal On Calls For Virginia’s Governor To…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Bust Or Breakthrough? Vans Shoe Challenge Has People…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
12 items
Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
MODEL MONDAY: Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
 2 days ago
03.04.19
10 items
Twitter Reacts With Anger And Outrage To ‘Leaving…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
Shonda Rhimes’ Show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Makes Television History
 2 days ago
03.03.19
NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Auctions Off Memorabilia To…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
Obama Portraits Help Break Visitor Record At The…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close