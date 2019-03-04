31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Entry number four on our list is making men and women in Congress lose their minds at her intelligence, wit and steadfast belief to serve her constituents in Queens/The Bronx. Once considered a political long shot, she’s one of the most followed politicians in America. Meet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of our 31 inspiring women.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emerged from relative obscurity when she became one of the major talking points of the 2018 election cycle. The former bartender and waitress unseated 10-term Rep. Joe Crowley in New York to win his congressional seat and move to Congress and ever since, Occasion-Cortez has challenged the status quo as someone who is engaged on all fronts. It doesn’t hurt matters that she’s found the ability to make political discourse work for her in the 21st century as her clips and ideals quickly go viral and are plain enough to be understood by all.

AOC has become a star in pop culture and at only 29 years of age, she’s poised to be a long fixture on your timelines and assisting in legislation that benefits not only her district in New York but all Americans. Did we mention she could probably school you on Star Wars and Contra while detailing policy? Yeah, exactly.

FUN FACT: Aside from being the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, she’s a huge Star Trek fan. “As a kid, my parents let me stay up late to watch Captain Janeway lead her crew home through desperate straits, while lost in the galaxy,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet, referencing the character from “Star Trek: Voyager.”

QUOTE: “Give people the respect of your honest opinion, and always meet them where they’re at.”

