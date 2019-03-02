Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

March 1 Is Officially ‘Cardi B Day’ In Houston [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bardi Gang.

Cardi B Day Proclamation

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Cardi B is the latest superstar to come to Houston and get a day in the city, following Meek Mill‘s proclamation last week. Cardi performed at RodeoHouston on Friday night, setting a brand new attendance record for concerts with 75,580 in the process.

Aside from listing career accolades and more, the proclamation highlights Cardi’s recognition of the city of Houston and “unequivocally expressed her support by mobilizing into action to host the Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive on September 16, 2017.”

It’s a big honor and it’s not lost on Cardi what Houston means to her. According to the “Money” rapper, it’s the city where she and her husband Offset had their first date.

RELATED: Cardi B Makes RodeoHouston History, Shatters Attendance Record

RELATED: Cardi B & Bruno Mars Drop “Please Me” Video [NEW VIDEO]

March 1 Is Officially ‘Cardi B Day’ In Houston [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
March 1 Is Officially ‘Cardi B Day’ In…
 7 hours ago
03.02.19
Jaden Smith’s Company Is Bringing A Water Filtration…
 11 hours ago
03.02.19
Napa Valley’s First Black-Owned Wine Estate Inks Deal…
 12 hours ago
03.02.19
Cardi B Makes RodeoHouston History, Shatters Attendance Record
 14 hours ago
03.02.19
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.01.19
Jordyn Woods Shares Her Truth On Red Table…
 1 day ago
03.01.19
21 Savage’s Felony Theft Charges In Georgia Have…
 1 day ago
03.01.19
The Rewind: What Men Want Are “Nights Like…
 1 day ago
03.01.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Yara Shahidi
 2 days ago
03.01.19
Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Please Me Video Date
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Jay Z, Diddy - NBA All-Star Game 2015
Pictures From The Gold Party
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Drake and Jas Prince
Four Year Anniversary Of “If You’re Reading This…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
DreamDoll
Happy Birthday DreamDoll
 2 days ago
02.28.19
This photograph taken from the US Capito
SZA’s Tumble Down The Stairs
 2 days ago
02.28.19
23079148
Lil Skies Album
 2 days ago
02.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close