21 Savage’s Felony Theft Charges In Georgia Have Been Dropped

21 Savage named the face of Forever 21

21 Savage has one less legal situation to worry about.

The Blast is reporting that the 26-year-old’s felony theft charges, stemming from a failure to perform in Liberty County, Georgia have been dropped. Court documents show that officials in the city dropped the charges sharing that the District Attorney rejected the charges.

21 originally surrendered to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department on February 15 but was later released. The club promoter alleged that the rapper was given a $9,500 advance for a 2016 show but never hit the stage. The promoter also alleges that the rapper was given the remaining $7,500 balance, resulting in a believed loss of $17,000.

Authorities were originally notified of the allegations in October 2016 with a warrant issued at that time. The promoter notified authorities once more of the outstanding warrant once 21 was picked up by ICE agents the morning of Super Bowl Sunday.

A member of 21’s legal team predicted an agreement will be reached between both parties. “[21 Savage] has committed no criminal offense,” attorney Abby Taylor told TMZ on Feb. 15. “We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever.”

21 Savage's Felony Theft Charges In Georgia Have Been Dropped was originally published on theboxhouston.com

