Jordyn Woods Shares Her Truth On Red Table Talk [WATCH]

Jordyn Woods‘s family ties are more than just being a best friend to Kylie Jenner. Before she was even born, her father and Will Smith became friends as he worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In the wake of the scandal that occurred between her, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, Woods made her first public appearing speaking out about the saga on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk show on Facebook Watch.

On What Happened That Night:

“Tristan was there at the party, he was doing his own thing. Normal LA culture is, go to the bar, go to the club … you go to someones house after. The group of girls I was with, they said we’re going to Tristan’s house after. I said, ‘Cool, I’m glad it’s his house rather than a random stranger.’ We pull in, not once was I aware of anyone’s phone or anything, I don’t have anything to hide. I have no clue who told them to take away phones. We’re all dancing and drinking and enjoying our time … I’m not thinking that I shouldn’t be here. That’s my first step where I went wrong. I didn’t think, ‘How would I feel if somebody I knew was hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child’s house?” I should have gone home after the party.

The night’s going on and never once was I making out with him, sitting all over him, giving him a lap dance. Never once did we leave a public area, go to a bedroom or go to the bathroom. I want people to stand up and be accountable but I don’t want anyone to feel what I’m feeling right now. I didn’t have my arm around him but my legs were laying right over him. He didn’t try to make a move on me or take me to any room.”

On What Happened The Next Morning:

“I allowed myself to be there and I wasn’t belligerently drunk to a blackout moment. I was drunk, I was not tipsy but I was not beyond the point of recollection. But, on the way out … he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, he just kissed me. A kiss on the lips. But no making out, no kiss with tongue. I didn’t know how to feel! I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ And I got in the car and I was like, ‘No, that didn’t happen.’”

Talking To Khloe And Kylie:

“I told them I was there, and I told them that there were girls there but they weren’t all over him or he wasn’t trying to get with them. I wasn’t honest about everything that had taken place. I know I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart. She doesn’t deserve this either. I’m no home wrecker, I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone I love. I’m not trying to steal someone’s man, I don’t need your situation.”

On Whether Or Not She’s The Reason Tristan And Khloe Aren’t Together:

“I know I’m not the reason they broke up. I never slept with him, and never will I. There’s been no communication with him, no relationship prior to this. No plans of meeting up. No conversation, nothing.”

On Being Bullied:

“The crazy things is the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days after this, I couldn’t look at my phone. Every day it’s a new headline, a new person wishing death upon me or telling me, ‘Your father deserved to die.’ I may have done something wrong but I don’t think I ever did something to deserve this. If I were a weak person, I would probably have hurt myself. Everyone’s safety is now … my brother can’t got to work, my sister, she’s 12, she can’t even go to school. My mom, she can’t go to work. I’m not here to play the victim, I’m here to take responsibility.”

