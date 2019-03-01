News & Gossip
Tyrese To Play Teddy Pendergrass: I Was Born To Play This Role

Teddy Pendergrass Live

Source: Michael Putland / Getty

Warner Bros Pictures has acquired the life rights of Teddy Pendergrass and Tyrese is set to play the legendary singer, songwriter in a film about his life, Deadline reports.

Lee Daniels and Donald De Line have been tapped to produce the film via De Line Pictures studio and Tyrese’s Voltron Pictures. Pendergrass’ widow, Joan Pendergrass, is an executive producer.

“I am honored to take this journey… this is the role that I feel I was born to play. Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story,” Tyrese told Deadline. “Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud… Here we go!!”

Teddy Pendergrass reached massive success in the 70s and 80s as lead singer of the Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes and his own solo career. In 1982, Pendergrass was severely injured in a car accident that left his paralyzed from the chest down. He would learn how to sing again and eventually perform.

He died in 2010.

Tyrese To Play Teddy Pendergrass: I Was Born To Play This Role was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

