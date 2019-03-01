Nathaniel Taylor, Best Known As “Rollo” On ‘Sanford & Son,’ Dead At 80

Nathaniel Taylor, the actor best known as ‘Rollo’ on the hit TV show Sanford & Son has passed away. He was 80. Taylor had suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital where he passed away on Thursday.

“Today black Hollywood lost a 70s legend Nathaniel Taylor better known as ‘Rolo’ of the hit show Sanford and son past Feb 27th at UCLA medical center of complications from a recent heart attack,” family friend Alonzo Williams wrote. “Taylors character on Sanford and was the lovable, funny but questionable friend of Lamont the co-star of the show. Services are yet to be announced.”

Taylor made his television debut some 48 years ago and appeared in numerous films including “Trouble Man,” “The Hunter” and more. He’s also remembered as Ike, Rerun’s uncle for two episodes of “What’s Happening!!” which aired in 1977 and 1979.

In 2015, Taylor said at an event honoring the restoration of the original Sanford truck, “I feel the people. I feel their genuineness. All the people here are so warm, and it’s autumn. This is something I will never ever forget.”

Taylor is survived by his wife, six children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

