The Rewind: What Men Want Are “Nights Like This”

| 03.01.19
Happy Friday, guys and gals! It’s the ending of another week which means Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise are back to give you the weekly taste of your favorite series, Global Grind’s “The Rewind”. Like we always do at this time, we’re giving you your much-needed dose of recap reality. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Lavarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

This week we’re discussing Taraji P. Henson’s latest film, “What Men Want”, which hit theaters on February 8, 2019. The film is about Taraji P. Henson’s character, Ali Davis, a sports agent who is passed up for a well deserved promotion because she is a woman. Unsure about what it takes for her to succeed in her career path, she then she visits a psychic (Erykah Badu) for answers.  The psychic gives her a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking — including the men in her workplace. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. The film was produced by Will Packer, who was also responsible for Ride Along, Girls Trip and Night School. Do you think Landon Lavarius and DJ Franchise enjoyed Taraji’s new chick flick? Find out their thoughts and what rating they gave “What Men Want” before you check it out in theaters for yourself. 

 

Landon and Franchise are also discussing some new music this week. Bay area R&B singer, Kehlani, is very very pregnant but that didn’t stop her from giving birth to some new music for our ears. Kehlani released her latest project, “While We Wait”, on February 21, 2019 which featured cameos from Musiq Soulchild, 6lack and Dom Kennedy. One of the stand out tracks, “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, is getting a lot of praise online. Do Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise think that Ty Dolla Sign and Kehlani are a match made in R&B heaven? You’ll have to find out when you press play and tune in to episode 32 of Global Grind’s “The Rewind”. Watch the video above!

 

 

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
