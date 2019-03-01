Entertainment News
Home

Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Solange Knowles

Source: Tony Rysk / LAN-CRN

Three years after setting the world ablaze with A Seat At The TableSolange returns with a brand new album, When I Get Home. A full-on ode to Houston, the album features tracks like “Stay Flo,” “S McGregor (interlude),” “Binz,” “Beltway,” “Exit Scott” and more. Per the album’s credits, guest vocals are provided by Tyler, the Creator (“Time (is),” “Down With the Clique”), Cassie (“Way to the Show”) and The-Dream (“Binz”) and a guest verse from Playboi Carti (“Almeda”).

Solange’s been teasing the album all week, first popping up on Black Planet (!) with a sparkling new layout and then dropping the tracklist, a poem and plenty of fire photos. Fans knew she would release the album at some unexpected moment and here it comes, two years after Solo won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky”.

Stream When I Get Home below.

RELATED: Solange Teases New Music From Upcoming Album

RELATED: #BlackPressMatters: How The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Proves That When Celebs Collaborate With Black Media The Whole Family Wins

Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW…
 1 hour ago
02.28.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Please Me Video Date
 2 hours ago
02.28.19
Jay Z, Diddy - NBA All-Star Game 2015
Pictures From The Gold Party
 2 hours ago
02.28.19
Drake and Jas Prince
Four Year Anniversary Of “If You’re Reading This…
 3 hours ago
02.28.19
DreamDoll
Happy Birthday DreamDoll
 3 hours ago
02.28.19
This photograph taken from the US Capito
SZA’s Tumble Down The Stairs
 3 hours ago
02.28.19
23079148
Lil Skies Album
 4 hours ago
02.28.19
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Tracklist
 4 hours ago
02.28.19
Solange
Solange’s Album Tracklist?
 7 hours ago
02.28.19
BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
BlocBoy JB: “Juice”
 7 hours ago
02.28.19
Diamond Stone
Mysonne Gucci Song
 7 hours ago
02.28.19
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside
Kendrick Has Beats
 8 hours ago
02.28.19
Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
Jason Witten Is Back
 8 hours ago
02.28.19
35th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
Taj Jackson Speaks On His Uncle
 9 hours ago
02.28.19
Remy Ma
Golden Child on The Real Talk Show
 9 hours ago
02.28.19
Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute - Backstage And Audience
Big Sean and Ariana Grande
 9 hours ago
02.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close