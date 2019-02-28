News & Gossip
Say What Now: Two People Arrested After Fighting Over Crab Legs At Alabama Buffet

In the good words of LoveBScott, say what now?

If you’ve ever been to a buffet that served crab legs, you know first-hand there is always a line surrounding the delicious crustaceans as people wait for the dish to be refilled. It is a fight waiting to happen and well, it did.

Two People Arrested In Alabama For Buffet Brawl Over Crab Legs ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A dinner buffet in Alabama turned into a free for all throw down. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Alabama police say a dispute over crab legs at a dinner buffet ended in a brawl that left two people facing misdemeanor charges. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Huntsville Officer, Gerald Johnson,  says he was eating at the Meteor Buffet restaurant when a fight broke out. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ He told WHNT that the angry diners resorted to using the serving tongs as fencing swords as they attacked one another after the more than 15-minute wait for crab legs. An elderly man was beaten by a woman as plates were smashed and other diners ran for cover. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The customers were so frustrated with the wait that they lost their tempers and patience with each other once the crab legs were finally brought out. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The station reports Chequita Jenkins is charged with assaulting John Chapman, who suffered a cut on his head. Chapman is charged with disorderly conduct. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The $10.58 buffet may end up costing them both hundreds of dollars in fines.

Two people, Chequita Jenkins and John Chapman, were arrested after a fight ensued at the Meteor Buffet in Huntsville, Alabama. According to Gerald Johnson, a police officer on the scene, saw two people using tongs as weapons as tempers flared.

“Literally as I sat down and maybe took two bites out of my plate, there’s a woman who’s beating a man. People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere,” he said. Apparently the fight began over people cutting the line.

“They’d been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10, 20 minutes. When they finally came out, it’s very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share,” Johnson said.

Chapman left with a cut on top of his head. He was charged with disorderly conduct. Jenkins, was charged with third-degree assault.

In their defense, buffet owners do take a very long time to refill the crab legs at the buffet leaving long lines of hungry folks waiting for the food. However, this is unacceptable and we hope both parties learned from this ridiculousness.

Say What Now: Two People Arrested After Fighting Over Crab Legs At Alabama Buffet

Close