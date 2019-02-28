Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Solange Teases New Music From Upcoming Album

3 reads
Leave a comment
Solange x Calvin Klein

Source: 2017 Willy Vanderperre / Courtesy of Calvin Klein

A day after she revealed that she was taking her talents back to Black Planet (what’s up to everybody that had a comment book known as a G-Spot), Solange took to social media on Wednesday night to tease new music from her upcoming album.

View this post on Instagram

shout out devin the duuuude

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

Whatever Solange is planning, her Black Planet page has a few festival dates and not much else except what makes out to be a poem, dedicated to Stay-flo starched down jeans, zydeco and referring to everything as “ho”. A Third Ward that seems so far away yet so close at the same damn time. Whatever Solo is planning, it’s jamming like MF’er!

RELATED: #BlackPressMatters: How The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Proves That When Celebs Collaborate With Black Media The Whole Family Wins

RELATED: Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins

RELATED: Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS]

Solange Teases New Music From Upcoming Album was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Solange Teases New Music From Upcoming Album
 9 hours ago
02.27.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 15 hours ago
02.27.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 17 hours ago
02.27.19
Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake…
 17 hours ago
02.27.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 19 hours ago
02.27.19
Meek Mill
Meek Mill Day
 1 day ago
02.27.19
J. Cole - Black Music Month
Middle Child Video
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Lil Pump's 17th Birthday Party
Lil Pump’s New Tattoo
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather On Tyga Fight
 1 day ago
02.26.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
DJ Khaled Hosting Award Show
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Quarter Mili Video
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Nicki MInaj Barbershop
Nicki’s New Whip
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Black Planet Back: 4 Times Solange Knowles Put…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet?…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Aladdin Is Heading To The Big Screen But…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close