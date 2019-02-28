Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs At Buffet

3 reads
Leave a comment

Apparently crab legs are life, even when its in the middle of crawfish season.

Two people in Huntsville, Alabama got into a fight over crab legs at a local restaurant, annoying diners and one police officer who just started eating when the fight broke out.

“Literally, as I sat down and maybe took two bites out of my plate,” Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson told WHNT. “There’s a woman who’s beating a man. People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere,” Johnson added.

No sooner than he sat down with his plate at the Meteor Buffet, a man and a woman were arguing over a space in line when the woman allegedly assaulted the man for disrespecting her. It’s alleged the two were fighting using the tongs you use to pick up your crab legs.

“Everyone was saying, ‘They cut me in line. She cut me in line. He cut me in line. I was here first,’” Johnson said.

The pair arrested, John Chapman and Chequita Jenkins had been waiting for crab legs for 10, 20 minutes. And due to the high demand, people were hot. Apparently not as boiling mad as Chapman and Jenkins were … with each other. Jenkins is charged with third-degree assault charges and Chapman is facing disorderly conduct for his role in the altercation. He suffered a cut to his head in the fight while Jenkins wasn’t hurt.

RELATED: Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

RELATED: Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter

RELATED: Man In Stolen Firefighter’s Uniform Called 911 After Falling From Tree

PHOTO CREDIT: Huntsville Police

Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs At Buffet was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 11 hours ago
02.27.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 13 hours ago
02.27.19
Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake…
 13 hours ago
02.27.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 15 hours ago
02.27.19
Meek Mill
Meek Mill Day
 1 day ago
02.27.19
J. Cole - Black Music Month
Middle Child Video
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Lil Pump's 17th Birthday Party
Lil Pump’s New Tattoo
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather On Tyga Fight
 1 day ago
02.26.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
DJ Khaled Hosting Award Show
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Quarter Mili Video
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Nicki MInaj Barbershop
Nicki’s New Whip
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Black Planet Back: 4 Times Solange Knowles Put…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet?…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Aladdin Is Heading To The Big Screen But…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO]
 3 days ago
02.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close