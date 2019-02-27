Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig Combo Is More Questionable Than Trump’s Presidency

Earlier today, Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding Donald Trump engaging in illicit activities and paying off women (like Stormy Daniels) to keep quiet. Last year Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, unlawful excessive campaign contributions and lying to Congress as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections. During his testimony today, Cohen referred to Donald Trump as racist, mentioning several occasions in which Trump has made derogatory comments towards African Americans, including calling any Black-led countries “sh*thole countries”, calling African Americans stupid, and saying that only Black people could live in Chicago.

If you were glued to your television and watching Cohen’s hearing earlier today like the rest of us, you probably noticed the lone black woman who was paraded as an example that Donald Trump couldn’t possibly be racist. Why would a racist president hire a Black woman to work for him, right?

Rep. Mark Meadows presses Michael Cohen for "proof" of any racist remarks privately expressed by Pres. Trump. "Do you have tape recordings of those conversations?…You've taped everybody else!" https://t.co/55qPzPJjvk pic.twitter.com/3uHhMlrG3D — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2019

Well, everyone had plenty of questions about that black woman. For starters, who is she? Her name is Lynne Patton. She is the head of Region II of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and her job is to oversee New York and New Jersey. She’s worked with the Trump family since 2009. She previously worked as an event planner for the Trump family and even planned the wedding of Eric Trump. She also helped run the Eric Trump Foundation.

Now that we’ve got all of that out of the way, let’s get to the next question — what is going on with her outfit and why does she have those shades perched atop her head during a hearing?

After further investigation, we’ve come to discover that Lynne Patton’s sunglasses seem to be connected to her wig. After scouring the internet it is almost impossible to find an instance in which she does not have her sunnies on her head and in full display.

She clearly really really enjoys her sunglasses on her head.

Anytime @POTUS @SecretaryCarson or I can get @SenSchumer to step foot inside a @NYCHA property, it’s a good day! @HUDgov remains the largest SINGLE #NYCHA funder – increasing capital funding by 52% over the last Administration. And our money isn’t due to a SETTLEMENT for FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/aDHVShMy8g — Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) February 24, 2019

I’m talking about REALLY enjoys it.

This is Trump’s NYCHA person.

She’s on the news.

Looking like she’s on the couch @ 106th and Park. pic.twitter.com/N2TZxEvzoA — Naima Cochrane (@naima) December 19, 2018

You’d be hard pressed to find a time she didn’t wear the glasses.

Trump Christmas party… over there in the lower corner. Yup. there they are. pic.twitter.com/mksvcsJDRa — Naima Cochrane (@naima) February 27, 2019

And what makes it worse, she seems to always have them at the most unnecessary times. Like, did the good sis really have to wear the sunglasses on her head at Omarosa’s wedding?

One could only wonder what type of secrets she could be hiding beneath those glasses.

New day, new news interview, same sunglasses on top of the NY HUD Director’s head pic.twitter.com/d413FLk6Nx — Naima Cochrane (@naima) December 22, 2018

Lynne Patton quickly became the talk of social media. Unfortunately for her, not for any good reasons.

That’s her thing, you know like cleavage is my thing, she’s a sunglasses on head kinda girl! Would love to know who hurt her, deceived her into think that’s a good look https://t.co/EO1gmZConD — bevysmith (@bevysmith) February 27, 2019

Lynne Patton wearing Especially Yours' finest spring self hating collection. Cohen will see your Mississippi and raise you a Holocaust. Whew. — The Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) February 27, 2019

here's lynne patton being told she can sit down now… pic.twitter.com/8tGkXdEI0w — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 27, 2019

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is NOT here for that weak a$$ Lynne Patton “my best friend is Black” BS that Republicans tried to pull earlier in the Michael Cohen hearing. pic.twitter.com/c9NYQccf3Y — Bossip (@Bossip) February 27, 2019

Can we just say that this entire presidency is a complete trainwreck?

