Pharrell Williams Brings 3-Day Music Festival To Virginia Beach

2018 Life Is Beautiful Festival - Day 2

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Virginia Beach is moving forward with plans for a music festival during College Beach Weekend in April.

Music mogul Pharrell Williams originally introduced the idea in October of 2018. The vision is that the festival will be a multicultural event merging music, art, fashion and food. It is to feature around 25 national acts.

According to The Virginian Pilot, Pharrell anticipates that the 3-day event will become an annual celebration like more established music events around the country.

For the past few years, Virginia Beach has been the premier location for college co-eds looking to unwind before exams. The weekend is known to draw more than 30,000 people. Unfortunately, without organized city-sanctioned events, the oceanfront destination has become a site for occasional violence.

City officials are hopeful that the festival will boost the resort area while discouraging violence and destruction.

The official lineup is said to be announced next week when tickets go on sale.

Pharrell Williams Brings 3-Day Music Festival To Virginia Beach was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

photos
