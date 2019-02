Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DJ Khaled announced that he will be hosting The Kid’s Choice Award.

#FANLUV! I’m excited to announce that I will be hosting @Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards this year!! All the fun happens March 23rd at 8/7c! #KCA pic.twitter.com/usW0T2DtB7 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 26, 2019

The award show will be taking place March 23rd.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s good to see a hip hop personalities getting involved to uplift the youth.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: