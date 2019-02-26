CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS]

5 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Solange Knowles

Source: Tony Rysk / LAN-CRN

We know Solange was teasing a brand new album but this is something totally different!

The singer revealed on social media Tuesday (Feb 26) that she would be teasing some looks form the album on BLACK PLANET. You know, the OG social networking site that had everybody on it posting like Facebook is today. It’s the precursor to MySpace and had everybody with pixelated avatars and glitter photos. Yeah, some real early 2000s ish!

Even BlackPlanet.com is getting in on the act, which could possibly lead to a revival of the once-popular social networking site and then some. Solange said in 2018 that her follow-up to A Seat At The Table was complete and we cannot wait!

See some of the photos below!

PHOTOS: BlackPlanet.com/Solange

RELATED: Solange’s New Album Is Coming This Fall

RELATED: Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution

RELATED: The Real Hairstyles Of Black Planet

Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Planet Back: 4 Times Solange Knowles Put…
 4 hours ago
02.26.19
Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet?…
 8 hours ago
02.26.19
Aladdin Is Heading To The Big Screen But…
 13 hours ago
02.26.19
Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO]
 1 day ago
02.25.19
R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Counts…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
All The Black History Made At The 2019…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside
Ja Rule Places A “30 Year Curse” On…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close