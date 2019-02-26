CLOSE
‘Friend’ Who Bailed Out R. Kelly Is Identified

Valencia Love had only been identified as a "friend" of Kelly's in previous reports.

UPDATED: 4:14 p.m. EDT — The woman who paid R. Kelly‘s bail has broken her silence in a new interview with a reporter in Chicago. Valencia Love had nothing but glowing remarks for the disgraced singer facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Love, 47, who lives in the suburban Chicago town of Romeoville, told Tia A. Ewing of the local Fox affiliate that Kelly is “not broke” and that she offered to bail him out because she knew her “friend” needed help, according to a rough transcript of the interview.

She also inferred that Kelly was innocent, saying in part that “There are three sides to every story, his side, there’s [sic] (the alleged victims, and the truth.”

The “friend” of R. Kelly who posted the $100,000 to bail the disgraced singer out of jail has been identified, according to a new report. Valencia Love, a 47-year-old woman who lives in suburban Chicago, paid 10 percent of Kelly’s $1 million bond to free him after a weekend behind bars.

“Love owns a number of restaurants according to records obtained by DailyMail.com as well as a childcare facility, the Lord and Child Christian Day Care,” the Daily Mail wrote in a report Tuesday afternoon. “She posted that bail despite the fact that Kelly is accused of raping three underage teenagers in this latest Cook County indictment, and the emergence of new rape tapes which allegedly feature the singer and minors.

She reportedly told ABC News that the funds she used to bail out Kelly “was his own money. I just posted bail for him,” adding that the singer is “a good friend of mine.”

She had only been identified as a “friend” of Kelly’s in previous reports that surfaced in the hours after the singer walked free late Monday afternoon. Questions about Kelly’s dwindling finances surfaces after he couldn’t manage to post bail following his arrest Friday night.

Love listed her place of residence simply as Romeoville. One of the restaurants she owns is called Love on the Blu, on the South Side of Chicago, according to a review published last year in Eater Chicago. But aside from the above, not much else was immediately known about her.

The mystery over how Kelly gathered the funds to post bond persisted even after the Chicago Tribune, citing court documents, reported on Monday afternoon that a “friend” of Kelly’s paid his bail. However, her full name was not made public until Tuesday.

After Love posted Kelly’s bail, the singer may have already violated the terms for his conditional freedom.

Kelly, 52, drove straight to the flagship McDonald’s in Chicago’s River North — also known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s — waited in line and sat down for his meal. It was the same location where he allegedly met a teenager who he got pregnant before arranging for an abortion, according to Jim DeRogatis, the Chicago journalist who has been reporting on Kelly’s sex allegations for decades.

But among the conditions of his release from jail, the judge ordered Kelly not to have contact with females under 18. McDonald’s is, of course, in many places a haven for teenagers. Kelly’s reputation for being a child sex predator all but precedes him.

Patrice Jones, one of Kelly’s many accusers, sued the singer in 2002, years after he allegedly picked her up as a teenager at the same Chicago Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s in 1998. She claimed Kelly got her pregnant when she was underage and that he arranged for her to get an abortion, according to Jim DeRogatis, the Chicago journalist who has been reporting on Kelly’s sex allegations for decades.

