CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’

46 reads
Leave a comment
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Jordyn Woods isn’t going down without a fight. The former Kardashian compadre stopped by “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones to discuss one of the biggest story of the year so far, her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

Since headlines broke that she was seen making out with Thompson at a party, Jordyn has been ostracized from the Kardashian family, kicked out of Kylie’s home and had her security code revoked.

In a clip from her Instagram Live, Jordyn can bee seen walking to the red table and sitting down before gazing into the camera.

Reality stars like NeNe Leakes, Masika Kalysha and Tahiry are in the comments section under TheShadeRoom, leaving popcorn and martini emojis.

Jordyn reportedly calls Will Smith “her uncle” so it makes sense she would appear on Jada’s show to discuss the matter.

Lawd, we can’t wait!

RELATED STORIES:

Update: Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods

Post Malone's '2018 American Music Awards' Hosted By John Terzian And Dre London At Harriet's In West Hollywood

Update: Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

20 photos Launch gallery

Update: Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Continue reading Update: Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Update: Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

[caption id="attachment_3023429" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods is caught in the center of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. Woods is being accused of making out with Khloe's serial cheating a** baby's daddy during a weekend after Valentine's Day. According to reports, Kylie is conflicted about her longtime friendship with Woods, but ultimately unfollowed the IG socialite on social media. Khloe and her best friend Malika both fanned rumor flames that he and Jordyn were indeed caught in a compromising position. Kylie nor Woods have yet to comment on the TMZ story. Sources claim Kylie was conflicted about her friend's behavior but ultimately decided she was inappropriate, which is a sad story for the inseparable friends. Jordyn Woods was spotted out for the first time since the scandal hit the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuL3lBWBFls/ Here's a look at Jordyn Woods.  

The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO]
 1 day ago
02.25.19
R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Counts…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
All The Black History Made At The 2019…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside
Ja Rule Places A “30 Year Curse” On…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 3 days ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 3 days ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 3 days ago
02.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close