A Suburban Chicago Woman Bailed R. Kelly Out Of Jail

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly is back on the streets after a suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for the singer to be free.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that court records show a 47-year-old woman from Romeoville, Illinois posted the bail — 10 percent of the $1 million bond that a judge set on Monday. She identified herself as a “friend” of the singer.

Kelly’s first meal upon his release was McDonald’s, which prompted many people inside the McDonald’s to take video of him.

The singer was arrested on Friday night on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He’s accused of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. His lawyer entered a plea of not guilty.

A Suburban Chicago Woman Bailed R. Kelly Out Of Jail was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

