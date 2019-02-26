CLOSE
News & Gossip
R. Kelly Released From Jail

R. Kelly Appears In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

R. Kelly has flown the coop — for now, that is. Kelly was released on bail today. A sea of media waited for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer outside Cook County Jail. Kelly did not release an official statement but quickly made his way to a large black van.

According to TMZ, Kelly will have to settle his outstanding child support debt to avoid being locked up again. The news outlet reports that the embattled star currently owes his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, around $160k in back child support.

Previously, rumors circled that Kelly did not have enough money to post bail, but that he would be able to produce the money eventually.

Reports circulated that fans were also reaching out to the county clerks office to figure out how they could help the singer post bail.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the star’s $100k bond was paid with a banker’s check to ensure that there wouldn’t be any issues with the check clearing.

On Friday (Feb. 22), R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.

R. Kelly Released From Jail was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

