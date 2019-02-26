R. Kelly Released From Jail

R. Kelly has flown the coop — for now, that is. Kelly was released on bail today. A sea of media waited for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer outside Cook County Jail. Kelly did not release an official statement but quickly made his way to a large black van.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to TMZ, Kelly will have to settle his outstanding child support debt to avoid being locked up again. The news outlet reports that the embattled star currently owes his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, around $160k in back child support.
RELATED: Authorities Say They Now Have A New R. Kelly Tape Of Him With An Underage Girl
Previously, rumors circled that Kelly did not have enough money to post bail, but that he would be able to produce the money eventually.
Reports circulated that fans were also reaching out to the county clerks office to figure out how they could help the singer post bail.
RELATED: SAY WHAT?!? Female Fans Are Trying To Post R. Kelly’s $1 Mil Bond
Sources revealed to TMZ that the star’s $100k bond was paid with a banker’s check to ensure that there wouldn’t be any issues with the check clearing.
On Friday (Feb. 22), R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.
RELATED: No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
1. 1994: R. Kelly Marries AaliyahSource:false 1 of 11
2. 1996: Tiffany Hawkins Eues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual MisconductSource:false 2 of 11
3. 2000: Chicago Police Open An InvestigationSource:false 3 of 11
4. 2001: Tracy Sampson Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Assault And HarrasmentSource:false 4 of 11
5. 2002: Patrice Jones Sues R. Kelly After He Allegedly Got Her PregnantSource:false 5 of 11
6. 2003: Florida Police Charge R. Kelly With Child PornographySource:false 6 of 11
7. 2003: The Girl In The 2002 Sex Tape Was 14Source:false 7 of 11
8. 2008: R. Kelly Wins His Illinois TrialSource:false 8 of 11
9. 2017: Mississippi Sheriff Sues R. KellySource:false 9 of 11
10. 2017: R. Kelly Accused Of Holding Women Hostage In His HomeSource:false 10 of 11
11. 2018: Unnamed Woman Accuses R. Kelly Of Giving Her An STISource:false 11 of 11
Latest…
- Free Car Alert or $30,000 Cash Choose One
- Rush Hour 4 Thanks To Quavo
- R. Kelly Released From Jail
- R. Kelly Posts Bail; Expected To Be Released From Jail On Sex Abuse Charges
R. Kelly Released From Jail was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com