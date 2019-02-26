Free Car Alert or $30,000 Cash Choose One

CLOSE
The Paper Route Empire CEO Young Dolph has been consistent with his word. Next Monday March 4th a brand new Camo Hellcat or $30,000 cash may go to a dancer, a rapper, a musician who ever can catch the Memphis millionaire attention while doing the #ThsMajorChallenge. If you plan to do it tag @PskillzFlow via instagram for support. The DFW Metroplex received a large sum of love the last time Dolph touched down. Keep in mind that “you only miss the shots you never take “.

