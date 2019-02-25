R. Kelly has reportedly posted bail, authorities said Monday. A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said that Kelly was expected to be released around 5 PM CT.

On Monday, Kelly made his first court appearance and was assigned to Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood, who will preside over the trial. Since Kelly’s arrest on Friday, prosecutors have revealed information regarding damning evidence pertaining to his trial, his lawyer has argued that he didn’t have the money to post his $100,000 bail and some fans created GoFundMe accounts to help raise the money to free him.

Kelly has denied the charges and pled not guilty on Monday. However, due to outstanding child support charges totaling $162,000, he may wind up back in jail.

R. Kelly Posts Bail; Expected To Be Released From Jail On Sex Abuse Charges was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

